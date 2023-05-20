Guardians vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians will play on Saturday at Citi Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The favored Mets have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.
Guardians vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: WPIX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.
- The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cleveland has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 43 chances this season.
- The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-12
|11-12
|10-6
|10-18
|14-12
|6-12
