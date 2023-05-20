The New York Mets and Francisco Alvarez will take the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: WPIX

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 26 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .343 this season.

The Guardians' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 159 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.3 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Cleveland has the 10th-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.287 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Bibee has three starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox L 8-3 Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets L 10-9 Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets - Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox - Home Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/23/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox - Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Miles Mikolas

