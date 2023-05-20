How to Watch the Guardians vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Mets and Francisco Alvarez will take the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 26 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .343 this season.
- The Guardians' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 159 (3.6 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.3 times per game on average.
- Cleveland averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the 10th-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.287 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has one quality starts in four chances this season.
- Bibee has three starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-2
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Miles Mikolas
