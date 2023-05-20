The New York Mets (23-23) will rely on Pete Alonso when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (20-24) at Citi Field on Saturday, May 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mets have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+125). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Guardians' game against the Mets but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the Mets with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will José Ramírez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have a record of 9-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

This year, the Guardians have won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd

