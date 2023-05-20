Pete Alonso and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Mets and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Citi Field on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: WPIX

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .279/.365/.448 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 13 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 25 walks and 14 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.352/.345 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 40 hits with three doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a .233/.330/.547 slash line on the year.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 19 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 vs. Rays May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays May. 17 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has recorded 42 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .235/.313/.419 slash line so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 19 3-for-6 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

