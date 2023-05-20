Tigers vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
The favored Nationals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.
Tigers vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Nationals
|-115
|-105
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has won 16 of its 37 games, or 43.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 42 opportunities.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|10-12
|6-14
|14-8
|15-16
|5-6
