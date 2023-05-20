The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The favored Nationals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: MASN2
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Nationals -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.
  • The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Detroit has won 16 of its 37 games, or 43.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 42 opportunities.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
10-10 10-12 6-14 14-8 15-16 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.