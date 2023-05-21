Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals (19-27) and Detroit Tigers (20-23) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on May 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Josiah Gray (3-5) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-3) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 16, or 42.1%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 16-19 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (153 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule