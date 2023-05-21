How to Watch the Tigers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Tigers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 36 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .352 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 153 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 11th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages just 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.221 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joey Wentz (1-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- Wentz has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.
- Wentz has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Ortiz
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|5/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jake Irvin
|5/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-2
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Patrick Corbin
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|-
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
