When the Washington Nationals (19-27) and Detroit Tigers (20-23) meet in the series rubber match at Nationals Park on Sunday, May 21, Josiah Gray will get the nod for the Nationals, while the Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the hill. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+110). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.38 ERA)

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Nationals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Nationals were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Washington combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (42.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

