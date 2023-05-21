The Washington Nationals (19-27) and Detroit Tigers (20-23) play on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Nationals will give the nod to Josiah Gray (3-5) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-3).

Tigers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.38 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers will send Wentz (1-3) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 6.38 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to his opponents.

So far this year, Wentz has not registered a quality start.

Wentz has put up five starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (3-5) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 25-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.73 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.73), 54th in WHIP (1.348), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

