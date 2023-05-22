The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox take the field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET. Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 28 home runs.

Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.341).

The Guardians rank 27th in the majors with a .226 batting average.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.6 runs per game (164 total).

The Guardians are 28th in baseball with a .299 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.298).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Gaddis will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets L 10-9 Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/21/2023 Mets L 5-4 Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Gaddis Mike Clevinger 5/23/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox - Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane Bieber Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home - Jordan Montgomery

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.