How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox take the field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET. Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 28 home runs.
- Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.341).
- The Guardians rank 27th in the majors with a .226 batting average.
- Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.6 runs per game (164 total).
- The Guardians are 28th in baseball with a .299 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the majors.
- Cleveland has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.298).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Gaddis will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-2
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Mike Clevinger
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
