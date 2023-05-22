Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (20-26) match up with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (19-29) in the series opener at Progressive Field on Monday, May 22. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog White Sox have +100 odds to upset. A 9-run total is set in this contest.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jimmy Lambert - CHW (2-1, 6.23 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 12, or 48%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Guardians have an 11-13 record (winning 45.8% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (25%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 5-19 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd

