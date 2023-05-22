Sportsbooks have set player props for Luis Robert and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 47 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.326/.566 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (41 total hits).

He's slashed .234/.322/.406 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3

