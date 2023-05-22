Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on May 22, 2023
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Luis Robert and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Robert Stats
- Robert has recorded 47 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .269/.326/.566 on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (41 total hits).
- He's slashed .234/.322/.406 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
