Monday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (20-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-29) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on May 22.

The Guardians will look to Hunter Gaddis versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (3-3).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 12, or 48%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 24 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 11-13 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 164 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule