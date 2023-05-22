The Kansas City Royals (14-34) and the Detroit Tigers (20-24) will square off in the series opener on Monday, May 22 at Kauffman Stadium, with Brady Singer getting the nod for the Royals and Michael Lorenzen taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (-105). The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.09 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.44 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have not won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter in three chances.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Royals have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 16-22 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+140) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

