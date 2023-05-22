Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Royals on May 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Vinnie Pasquantino, Riley Greene and others are listed when the Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Greene Stats
- Greene has six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 walks and 16 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .282/.337/.412 so far this year.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 39 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .238/.289/.372 on the year.
- Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Brady Singer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Singer Stats
- Brady Singer (3-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 10th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Singer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|May. 16
|6.0
|7
|4
|2
|3
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|2.2
|5
|8
|8
|5
|3
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|0
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has put up 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.
- He has a .257/.342/.469 slash line so far this season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has recorded 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a .281/.322/.527 slash line so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
