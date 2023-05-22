Player prop bet options for Vinnie Pasquantino, Riley Greene and others are listed when the Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Greene Stats

Greene has six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 walks and 16 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .282/.337/.412 so far this year.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 39 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .238/.289/.372 on the year.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Nationals May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Singer Stats

Brady Singer (3-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 16 6.0 7 4 2 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 11 6.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics May. 6 4.0 6 5 5 4 3 at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 6.0 5 1 1 5 0

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has put up 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He has a .257/.342/.469 slash line so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a .281/.322/.527 slash line so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.