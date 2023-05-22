The Kansas City Royals (14-34) host the Detroit Tigers (20-24) in AL Central action, at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.09 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.44 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.44, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .250 batting average against him.

Lorenzen is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Lorenzen will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (3-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 7.09 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across nine games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

