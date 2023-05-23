After hitting .262 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .241 with five doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.
  • In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (39.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.283 AVG .191
.333 OBP .222
.433 SLG .235
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 22/3
4 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 21
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Cease (2-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 55th in WHIP (1.386), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
