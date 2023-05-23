How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (29).
- Cleveland is slugging .341, the lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .225 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.6 runs per game (167 total).
- The Guardians' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Allen enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Allen has put up four starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Adam Wainwright
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
