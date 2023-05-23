Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (29).

Cleveland is slugging .341, the lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .225 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.6 runs per game (167 total).

The Guardians' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.

The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Allen enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Allen has put up four starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets L 10-9 Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/21/2023 Mets L 5-4 Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox - Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane Bieber Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Adam Wainwright 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells

