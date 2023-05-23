Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) will match up against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (19-30) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Guardians (-135). The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Guardians and White Sox matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 13, or 50%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Guardians have an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of their games).

Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 4-17 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.