Tuesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-30) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on May 23.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians and Dylan Cease (2-3) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 13, or 50%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 18 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 167 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

