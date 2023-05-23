Tuesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-30) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on May 23.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians and Dylan Cease (2-3) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 13, or 50%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has entered 18 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
  • Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 167 (3.6 per game).
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 18 @ White Sox W 3-1 Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
May 19 @ Mets L 10-9 Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
May 21 @ Mets L 5-4 Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
May 21 @ Mets L 2-1 Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
May 22 White Sox W 3-0 Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert
May 23 White Sox - Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
May 24 White Sox - Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
May 26 Cardinals - Tanner Bibee vs Matthew Liberatore
May 27 Cardinals - Shane Bieber vs Jack Flaherty
May 28 Cardinals - Hunter Gaddis vs Adam Wainwright
May 29 @ Orioles - Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells

