Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 10 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks while hitting .228.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this season (42.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 45 games so far this season.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 55th in WHIP (1.386), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.