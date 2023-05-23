The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 10 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks while hitting .228.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this season (42.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 45 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 23 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings