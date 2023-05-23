Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has four doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .221.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), with at least two hits nine times (22.5%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 45.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In nine of 40 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 21 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings