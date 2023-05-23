Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs White Sox
|Guardians vs White Sox Odds
|Guardians vs White Sox Prediction
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has four doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .221.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), with at least two hits nine times (22.5%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 45.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In nine of 40 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (14.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.386 WHIP ranks 55th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.