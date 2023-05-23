Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .069 in his past 10 games, 213 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .178 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Zunino has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Zunino has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 16 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings