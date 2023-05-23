The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks while batting .223.
  • Straw has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 46 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In eight games this season (17.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 28.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
21 GP 25
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Cease (2-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 55th in WHIP (1.386), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7).
