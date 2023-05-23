Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs White Sox
|Guardians vs White Sox Odds
|Guardians vs White Sox Prediction
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks while batting .223.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 46 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In eight games this season (17.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 28.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cease (2-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 55th in WHIP (1.386), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.