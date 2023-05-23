Stars vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0. The Stars have -145 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+120).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-145
|+125
|-
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-154
|+130
|5.5
Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 50 of 97 games this season.
- The Stars have won 72.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-8).
- The Golden Knights have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in 12, or 70.6%, of those games.
- Dallas is 18-6 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Vegas is 6-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+150)
|3.5 (+110)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+115)
|2.5 (+130)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-208)
|2.5 (-182)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (+140)
|1.5 (-200)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+115)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+140)
|0.5 (+105)
|1.5 (-200)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-2-3
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.6
|3.5
|3.3
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|4-5-1
|6.4
|3.7
|2.7
