Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.352) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
- In 66.0% of his 47 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.0% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 games this year (48.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease (2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 55th in WHIP (1.386), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7).
