Steven Kwan -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.352) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
  • In 66.0% of his 47 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17.0% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 23 games this year (48.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.246 AVG .282
.358 OBP .341
.362 SLG .321
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
2 RBI 10
10/12 K/BB 8/8
3 SB 4
Home Away
22 GP 25
15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cease (2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 55th in WHIP (1.386), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7).
