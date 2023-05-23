Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (14-35) and Detroit Tigers (21-24) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.
Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) take the hill for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.
- Detroit has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 165 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Pirates
|L 8-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|W 8-6
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|L 5-2
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|L 6-4
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|W 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA
|May 24
|@ Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
|May 25
|White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
|May 27
|White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 28
|White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
