Tuesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (14-35) and Detroit Tigers (21-24) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) take the hill for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 165 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule