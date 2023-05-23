Tigers vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and starter Eduardo Rodriguez on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.
The Tigers are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+120).
Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Favorite
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Run Line
Favorite Run Line Odds
Underdog Run Line Odds
Tigers
-145
+120
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Tigers a 59.2% chance to win.
- Detroit has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-21-1 record against the over/under.
- The Tigers have had a run line set for just two games this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Tigers Splits
Home
Away
Day
Night
Vs. Starting RHP
Vs. Starting LHP
10-10
11-14
6-16
15-8
16-17
5-7
