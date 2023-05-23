Tigers vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals (14-35) hope to stop their four-game losing run against the Detroit Tigers (21-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) take the hill for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starter.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez
- The Tigers' Rodriguez (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .186.
- He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.
- Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.