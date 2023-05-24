Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .250 with six doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

In 17 of 34 games this season (50.0%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 13 of 34 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 17 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings