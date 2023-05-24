The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .237 with five doubles, four triples, a home run and nine walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 42 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 17 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 21 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings