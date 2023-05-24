Cal Quantrill will start for the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog White Sox have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Cleveland games have gone under the total three times in a row, and the average total in this span was 8.2 runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 48.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-14).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Cleveland has a record of 7-8 (46.7%).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-27-3).

The Guardians have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-13 11-14 10-7 11-20 15-15 6-12

