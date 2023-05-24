How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 30 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.
- Cleveland's .343 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians' .225 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.5 runs per game (169 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out the least in the majors, averaging 7.1 per game.
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Cal Quantrill (2-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Quantrill has registered five quality starts this year.
- Quantrill is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Adam Wainwright
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
