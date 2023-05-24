Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 30 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland's .343 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .225 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.5 runs per game (169 total runs).

The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out the least in the majors, averaging 7.1 per game.

The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Cal Quantrill (2-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Quantrill has registered five quality starts this year.

Quantrill is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Mets L 10-9 Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/21/2023 Mets L 5-4 Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox - Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane Bieber Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Adam Wainwright 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson

