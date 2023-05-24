Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 24
The Cleveland Guardians (21-27) and Chicago White Sox (20-30) play on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Progressive Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (2-4, 4.83 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (2-4, 4.83 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill
- The Guardians' Quantrill (2-2) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Friday.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.314 in nine games this season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Quantrill has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech
- Kopech (2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.83 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
- Kopech has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kopech has seven starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.83), 48th in WHIP (1.331), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.