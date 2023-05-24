The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .230 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 65.2% of his 46 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 6.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this year (41.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 46 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.215 AVG .222
.311 OBP .359
.308 SLG .413
4 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 8
17/9 K/BB 13/14
0 SB 0
23 GP 23
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Kopech (2-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.83), 48th in WHIP (1.331), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
