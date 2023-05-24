Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .253 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Vierling will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this season (23 of 41), with at least two hits nine times (22.0%).

In four games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Vierling has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 of 41 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 .239 AVG .239 .300 OBP .292 .391 SLG .313 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 7 RBI 3 8/3 K/BB 22/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 24 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

