Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .223 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 46 games this year.
- In eight games this season (17.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (28.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 4.83 ERA ranks 61st, 1.331 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
