Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .223 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
  • Straw has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 46 games this year.
  • In eight games this season (17.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (28.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
21 GP 25
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.83 ERA ranks 61st, 1.331 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
