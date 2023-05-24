Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .688, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .344 this season.
- In 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 48 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 games this year (47.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.83), 48th in WHIP (1.331), and 30th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.