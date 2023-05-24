The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .688, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .344 this season.

In 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 48 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 16.7% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 games this year (47.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 25 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

