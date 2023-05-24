The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .688, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .344 this season.
  • In 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 48 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 23 games this year (47.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.246 AVG .282
.358 OBP .341
.362 SLG .321
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
2 RBI 10
10/12 K/BB 8/8
3 SB 4
Home Away
23 GP 25
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.83), 48th in WHIP (1.331), and 30th in K/9 (9.1).
