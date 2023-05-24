Tigers vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Riley Greene among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Tigers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Royals (-120). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Royals
|-120
|+100
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-4.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 16-21, a 43.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 23 of 46 chances this season.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|11-15
|6-16
|15-9
|16-18
|5-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.