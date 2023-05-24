On Wednesday, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals (15-35) host the Detroit Tigers (21-25) at Kauffman Stadium in the rubber match of the series. Zack Greinke will get the ball for the Royals, while Matthew Boyd will take the hill for the Tigers.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers -105 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-3, 6.21 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Tigers and Royals game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Javier Báez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have not yet won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter in four chances.

Kansas City has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 16-22 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.