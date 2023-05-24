The Kansas City Royals (15-35) and Detroit Tigers (21-25) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Zack Greinke (1-5) for the Royals and Matthew Boyd (3-3) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-3, 6.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd (3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.

Boyd is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this game.

Boyd has put together five starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, a 5.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

The 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.