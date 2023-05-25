The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has six doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .245.
  • In 48.6% of his 35 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season, Baddoo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in 13 of 35 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
17 GP 18
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.