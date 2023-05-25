Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has six doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .245.
- In 48.6% of his 35 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Baddoo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 13 of 35 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
