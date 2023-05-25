The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has six doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .245.

In 48.6% of his 35 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Baddoo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 13 of 35 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 18 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings