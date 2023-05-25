Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 25
Jayson Tatum be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will break down Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|30.1
|27.5
|Rebounds
|10.5
|8.8
|10.8
|Assists
|5.5
|4.6
|4.8
|PRA
|47.5
|43.5
|43.1
|PR
|41.5
|38.9
|38.3
|3PM
|3.5
|3.2
|2.6
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.
- Tatum's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/23/2023
|42
|33
|11
|7
|4
|2
|1
|5/21/2023
|33
|14
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
