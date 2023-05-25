On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and seven walks while batting .181.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.

Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 14 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings