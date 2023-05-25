Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (53) this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

In 34 of 46 games this season (73.9%) Greene has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.9%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Greene has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games.

He has scored in 21 games this year (45.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .290 AVG .241 .343 OBP .302 .419 SLG .342 3 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 26/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 19 GP 27 17 (89.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

