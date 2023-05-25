The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (27 of 46), with at least two hits 12 times (26.1%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has an RBI in 17 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 46 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 27 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings