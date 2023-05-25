Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will play Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 40 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .352 this season.

The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Detroit has scored 172 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.

The Tigers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.246 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Faedo (0-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Faedo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Nationals L 5-2 Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals L 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Mike Mayers 5/24/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jimmy Lambert 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez

