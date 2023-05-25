Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (22-25) and Chicago White Sox (21-30) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 25.
The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (3-3) for the White Sox and Alex Faedo (0-2) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-3.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.
- Detroit has a mark of 11-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (172 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|L 5-2
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|L 6-4
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|W 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|L 4-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Mike Mayers
|May 24
|@ Royals
|W 6-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
|May 25
|White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
|May 27
|White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 28
|White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|May 29
|Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 30
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
