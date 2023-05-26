Akil Baddoo and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .257 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

In 36 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Baddoo has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 of 36 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 18 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings