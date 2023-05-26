The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.125 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .232 with five doubles, four triples, a home run and nine walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), including nine multi-hit games (20.9%).

He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (39.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 21 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

